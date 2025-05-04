‘Was trying to show…’: Babil Khan returns to Instagram after family's statement, clarifies viral video

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is back on Instagram. The QALA actor had earlier removed his account from the social media platform after posting a video that showed him visibly upset and in tears.

Babil Khan had even taken the names of actors such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and even Arijit Singh.

“What I mean to say is that, I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and Arjun Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Raghav Juyal and Adarsh Gourav and even... Arijit Singh? There are so, so many more names. Bollywood is so f****ed. Bollywood is so, so rude," Babil Khan could be heard saying in the video, which has now been deleted.

Babil Khan's clarification Babil Khan took to Instagram to repost a message originally shared by actor Kubbra Sait, which featured his family’s official statement addressing the recent controversy.

In his caption, Babil wrote, “Thank you so much ❤️ This video was extremely misinterpreted. I was trying to show support to Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Gaurav Adarsh, Arjun Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, and Arijit Singh.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi shows support for Babil Khan Majority of the actors such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, others, whose names Babil Khan had mentioned in the video, showered support for him, and posted the actor's family's statement on their Instagram stories.

Siddhant Chaturvedi's Insta story

Siddhanth Chaturvedi posted a small video of Babil on his Instagram Stories where he was heard saying, “Mujhe itihaas likhna hai, kitaab nahi (I want to write history, not a book).” Babil reposted it and wrote, “I love you brother.”

'Raghav Juyal my icon…' says Babil Khan Babil Khan also reshared the Instagram Stories of Raghav Juyal Irrfan Khan's son wrote: “Raghav Juyal, bhai you are my icon, my idol and my elder brother that I never had.”

Raghav Juyal's Instagram story

