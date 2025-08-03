Watch | Aamir Khan makes surprise appearance at Coolie trailer launch, ‘Daha’ shares touching moment with Rajinikanth

Coolie trailer launch was star-studded spectacle as celebrated actors from Bollywood and south gathered together for the grand event. Aamir Khan made a grand entry during the thunderous celebration of cinema on Saturday, August 2, in Chennai.

Mr Perfectionist made a surprise appearance at the grand trailer launch and shared a heartwarming moment with the legendary Rajinikanth.

Sun Pictures in a post on Instagram stated, “Can’t keep calm when Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan walks in with full swag!”

Looking chic, the 60-year-old opted for a black sando top and paired it with denims as he marked his entrance amid roaring applause and cheers with a black jacket slung onto his shoulder. The stylish actor stood out as he walked in confidently.

A heartwarming moment was the highlight of the night, when Rajinikanth pulled him in for a warm hug while he was bowing down to touch Jailer actor's feet. The warm embrace was followed by a handshake.

Another post showing Nagarjuna's entrance states, "Like the king he is, Nagarjuna makes his grand entrance into #CoolieUnleashed."

Celebrated Kollywood actor and superstar Rajinikanth was also spotted at the grand event.

Watch Coolie's high-octane trailer here:

All you need to know about Coolie Scheduled for August 14 release, the action thriller is ready to surprise audiences with Aamir Khan’s fierce transformation as ‘Dahaa.’ Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed film, produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures, will clash with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani and Jr NTR.

The ensemble caste of Coolie features Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Sathyaraj in significant roles. Reportedly centred around gold smuggling, Coolie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.