Watch: Actor Arjun Bijlani shares emotional video with fans about a life decision, ‘Before you know from somewhere else’

TV actor Arjun Bijlani has shared an emotional video on Instagram in which he talks about his wife and son. He says he has made a “tough decision” in life and hints that he is choosing a different path.

The video, in which Arjun looks serious, adds two broken heart emojis. He tells fans that he always shares his life updates with them. This time, too, he wants to speak directly before they hear it from somewhere else.

"Thank you for always supporting me and my family, and you guys know how important my family is to me, especially my wife and my son… they have always been with me,” Arjun Bijlani says.

“They have been there in all my ups and downs. But, due to some circumstances, I have to choose a different path. I never thought that I would ever do this. But, I felt that before you know this from somewhere else, I should share it with you," he adds.

Social media reactions Some social media users have an apprehension about his divorce.

“What happened, Arjun? Whatever your decision is… we all are with you always to support… hope everything will be fine for u soon,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “What happened, Arjun? I hope you are OK.”

“What happened?? Is there any problem? I hope everything is okay,” posted another.

Others believe this may be his way of announcing a new project. Some assume it may be Bigg Boss 19.

“Is this a hint for your new project? You're such a great actor, and you're using your talent to confuse us, aren't you? Either way, best of luck,” wrote one social media user.

“I am not falling for this, Arjun. I’m not getting scared. Give us the good news ASAP,” posted another.