Watch: Actress Jennifer Winget shares wedding video, seemingly confirms marriage to William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget has seemingly confirmed her marriage to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael after sharing a video on social media that appears to be from their wedding celebrations.
The actor’s post comes days after reports claimed that she had tied the knot with Ishmael in an intimate ceremony at a church in the United Kingdom. While the couple had largely kept their relationship private, Winget’s latest update appears to offer her first public confirmation of the marriage.
The video captures several emotional and celebratory moments from the ceremony, including the couple walking down the aisle as newlyweds, exchanging rings and sharing their first kiss beneath a decorated arch. The montage also features candid moments with family and friends against the backdrop of a picturesque English church.
Winget captioned the post, “…and finally our stars aligned!” The video also includes a message introducing Ishmael as her husband, further signalling the actor’s confirmation of the relationship and marriage.
Winget and Ishmael had maintained a low profile throughout their relationship, with neither publicly commenting on reports about their personal lives before the wedding post. Earlier reports had claimed that Ishmael proposed to Winget during a holiday, after which the couple quietly began planning their wedding.
The private nature of the celebrations allowed the couple to keep the ceremony out of public view until Winget shared the footage herself.
The post has since prompted congratulatory messages from fans and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom expressed surprise at the couple’s ability to keep the wedding private.
Jennifer Winget was previously married to Karan Singh Grover. They got married in 2012 and separated by 2014.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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