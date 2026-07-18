Watch: Actress Jennifer Winget shares wedding video, seemingly confirms marriage to William Ishmael

Jennifer Winget has seemingly confirmed her marriage to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael after sharing a video on social media that appears to be from their wedding celebrations.
The actor’s post comes days after reports claimed that she had tied the knot with Ishmael in an intimate ceremony at a church in the United Kingdom. While the couple had largely kept their relationship private, Winget’s latest update appears to offer her first public confirmation of the marriage.
The video captures several emotional and celebratory moments from the ceremony, including the couple walking down the aisle as newlyweds, exchanging rings and sharing their first kiss beneath a decorated arch. The montage also features candid moments with family and friends against the backdrop of a picturesque English church.
Winget captioned the post, “…and finally our stars aligned!” The video also includes a message introducing Ishmael as her husband, further signalling the actor’s confirmation of the relationship and marriage.
Winget and Ishmael had maintained a low profile throughout their relationship, with neither publicly commenting on reports about their personal lives before the wedding post. Earlier reports had claimed that Ishmael proposed to Winget during a holiday, after which the couple quietly began planning their wedding.
The private nature of the celebrations allowed the couple to keep the ceremony out of public view until Winget shared the footage herself.
The post has since prompted congratulatory messages from fans and members of the entertainment industry, many of whom expressed surprise at the couple’s ability to keep the wedding private.
Jennifer Winget was previously married to Karan Singh Grover. They got married in 2012 and separated by 2014.