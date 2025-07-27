Watch | Actress Ruchi Gujjar slaps producer Karan Singh at film premiere over ₹23 lakh 'fraud': ‘Started threatening’

Actress Ruchi Gujjar, who wore the viral PM Modi necklace at Cannes film festival this year, slapped and hit Karan Singh Chauhan, producer of Hindi crime thriller So Long Valley at film premiere, over alleged ₹23 lakh deal fraud. She said he began threatening her after she asked him to pay back the money which she reportedly paid for a project that didn't even commence.

Ruchi filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him, implicating him in criminal breach of trust, and intimidation in a financial dispute, as per an India Today report. It was registered at Oshiwara police station on July 24, 2025.

Karan had assured her a profit share and on-screen credit, she alleged, mentioning, “He offered to add me as a co-producer and also sent documents related to the project.” She claimed to have paid Karan’s K Studios multiple times between July 2023 and January 2024 through her company, SR Event and Entertainment. The project, however, never kicked-off. "Despite repeated contacts, he kept postponing them and lied," she said.

Ruchi added the money was allegedly used for the production of So Long Valley instead of the TV project, saying, “When I got the information that the film is releasing on July 27, I told him to return my money now, on which he started threatening me.”

‘It’s a publicity stunt' So Long Valley Director Man Singh said, “Model Ruchi Gujjar and Karan Singh know each other very well. If she paid some amount to Karan for our movie, she should provide the evidence. It's a publicity stunt, nothing else.”

Karan had contacted her in 2024 stating he was producing a Hindi television serial that would soon come on Sony TV, Singh noted, according to a PTI report. In a statement, he also said Ruchi sought a stay on the film’s release, but the court permitted it to proceed as scheduled.

Mumbai police has filed an FIR under sections 318(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Karan.