WATCH | Alia Bhatt drops a never-before-seen clip of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' after National Film Award win

After blockbuster Bollywood movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ secured the prestigious National Film Award for Best Popular Film, actress Alia Bhatt expressed gratitude in a post on Instagram. Dropping behind-the-scenes clip of the movie, she recalled the practice session and journey of shooting the Karan Johar directorial movie.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie won the highest honour in Indian cinema. The 32-year-old daughter of Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and British actress Soni Razdan celebrated the victory with a social media post.

The caption to the post states, “Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today. Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant. Forever grateful for the unforgettable journey that was #RRKPK, and to every single member of this brilliant team, this win is yours. Big big love to this wholesome happy journey.” She also tagged the crew members as she reflected on the achievement.

Ranveer Singh reacts on National Film Award win Her co-star Ranveer Singh also reacted to the win shared a heartfelt note through a post on Instagram stories, “The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people's go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. That’s wholesome entertainment indeed… Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful.”

Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ recently won Indian cinema's highest honour 'National Film Award.'

Filmmaker Karan Johar stated, “It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN!”

Expressing gratitude, the 53-year-old director said, “My deepest gratitude once again to the #NationalFilmAwards for having #RockAurRaniKiiPremKahaani receive this honour for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. And my biggest love & hugs to @vaibhavi.merchant and her team for giving us the Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re! I’m a happy man today, and I will remain forever grateful for this.”

Emphasising that his debut film “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” also won the National Film Award, he wrote, “Fun fact - it feels magical to win the same award as you did for your first film, again.”