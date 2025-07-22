Watch: Alia Bhatt’s dreamy 'Twirl' moment with Ranbir Kapoor in London goes viral, fans say, 'serotonin boost'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took a quiet family vacation to London with their daughter Raha Kapoor, keeping a low profile throughout their stay. While paparazzi managed to catch glimpses of the couple returning to Mumbai, with Ranbir shielding Raha from the cameras, Alia has now shared a sweet moment from the trip that’s winning hearts online.

On Tuesday, the Jigra actor posted a charming reel on Instagram, offering a peek into her “twirl girl” moment with Ranbir. The clip shows Alia smiling and twirling at picturesque spots across London, from a rooftop pool to historic monuments, while being gently spun around by Ranbir, whose face isn’t shown in the video.

Captioning the video, Alia wrote, “twirl girl :woman-tipping-hand: thank you @mo_mayfair for making us feel at home @mo_hotels #MandarinOrientalMayfair #ImAFan”.

Dressed in a variety of looks — a cosy sweater and denims, a classic black dress, casual T-shirt and trousers, and even a bathrobe — Alia appears carefree and glowing, soaking in the London vibe. Fans flooded the comments with love, calling the reel “a serotonin boost” and “the cutest thing on the internet today.”

A user wrote, “Twirl girl and the Cutest twirler.”

Another user commented, “my serotonin boost for the day.”

“That natural glow,” the third user wrote.

“Wake up y'all, aloo just began a new trend,” the fourth wrote.

“Cutest,” the fifth remarked on Instagram.

On the work front: Alia Bhatt is set to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period romance Love and War. She will also headline Alpha, a spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, slated for release on December 25.

