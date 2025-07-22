Watch: Alia Bhatt’s dreamy 'Twirl' moment with Ranbir Kapoor in London goes viral, fans say, 'serotonin boost'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently took a quiet family vacation to London with their daughter Raha Kapoor, keeping a low profile throughout their stay. While paparazzi managed to catch glimpses of the couple returning to Mumbai, with Ranbir shielding Raha from the cameras, Alia has now shared a sweet moment from the trip that’s winning hearts online.
On Tuesday, the Jigra actor posted a charming reel on Instagram, offering a peek into her “twirl girl” moment with Ranbir. The clip shows Alia smiling and twirling at picturesque spots across London, from a rooftop pool to historic monuments, while being gently spun around by Ranbir, whose face isn’t shown in the video.
Captioning the video, Alia wrote, “twirl girl :woman-tipping-hand: thank you @mo_mayfair for making us feel at home @mo_hotels #MandarinOrientalMayfair #ImAFan”.
Dressed in a variety of looks — a cosy sweater and denims, a classic black dress, casual T-shirt and trousers, and even a bathrobe — Alia appears carefree and glowing, soaking in the London vibe. Fans flooded the comments with love, calling the reel “a serotonin boost” and “the cutest thing on the internet today.”
A user wrote, “Twirl girl and the Cutest twirler.”
Another user commented, “my serotonin boost for the day.”
“That natural glow,” the third user wrote.
“Wake up y'all, aloo just began a new trend,” the fourth wrote.
“Cutest,” the fifth remarked on Instagram.
Alia Bhatt is set to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming period romance Love and War. She will also headline Alpha, a spy thriller directed by Shiv Rawail, slated for release on December 25.
Ranbir, last seen in Animal, also has Love and War in the pipeline, along with Nitesh Tiwari’s highly anticipated Ramayana.