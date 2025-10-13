Watch: Anupam Kher tries dancing for the first time, learns Vicky Kaushal’s ‘tauba tauba’ hook step. Actor reacts

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, known for his many talents on screen, has surprised fans with something completely new — he attempted dancing for the first time.

Advertisement

On Monday, the 70-year-old actor shared an Instagram video. In it, he learned Vicky Kaushal’s popular hook step from 'Tauba Tauba.' Choreographer Ceaser, from the Bosco-Caesar duo, taught him.

In the clip, Kher admitted he always avoided dancing. He had tried almost everything else as an actor, even learning to swim at 68. “I have deliberately stayed away from dancing. Because I can’t dance,” he wrote. But last month, he finally decided to take his first dance class, and with Ceaser’s guidance, managed to master the tricky step in just three minutes.

Sharing the video, Kher added a heartfelt note: “So, presenting my first ever dance video. Hasna Nahi! Encourage Karna! Jai Ho! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #GreatTeacher."

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement

Reacting to the viral clip, actor Vicky Kaushal wrote, “#ActorPrepares ke baad ab #DancerPrepares … absolutely killed it Sir!”

Also Read | Anupam Kher on SRKs first National Award win: He finally got it after all these years

The actor’s effort received much love online. While one user called him “inspirational,” another commented, “Sir ji, why be afraid of dance, it’s the outward expression of inward joy.”

Advertisement

The third user praised his effort, and wrote, “nailed it, sir.”

“What a motivation to young people in 30s 40s etc who think we can't do multiple things,” the fourth wrote.

“You never cease to inspire,” the fifth user commented.

Interestingly, the dance debut came just a day after Kher relived Bollywood nostalgia at the Filmfare Awards 2025. The Special 26 actor had the honour of presenting the Filmfare trophy to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Karan Johar — the trio who defined ’90s romance. Calling the moment “beautiful, heartwarming and nostalgic,” Kher wrote that the decade will always remain one of the most cherished in Indian cinema.

From attempting his first dance step to celebrating the magic of '90s Bollywood, Anupam Kher seems to be embracing new experiences with his signature enthusiasm.