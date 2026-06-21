Watch: AR Rahman shares teaser of Asha Bhosle's final musical collaboration in upcoming tribute

Music composer and Academy Award winner AR Rahman has released a teaser of a tribute song featuring one of the final recordings by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, offering fans a glimpse of a project dedicated to celebrating her remarkable contribution to music.

AR Rahman shares teaser of Asha Bhosle tribute song The teaser was unveiled on World Music Day and serves as a preview of a larger tribute expected to be released in full in the coming weeks. Sharing details about the project, Rahman described it as a heartfelt effort to honour a voice that has shaped generations of listeners across India and beyond.

In a statement accompanying the teaser, Rahman said: "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created."

The song features vocals from both Rahman and Bhosle and also includes contributions from musicians associated with Trinity Laban, the London-based music conservatoire where Rahman has served as Honorary President since 2024. The collaboration seeks to blend diverse musical traditions and artistic influences while paying tribute to one of India's most celebrated singers.

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The recording carries particular emotional significance because it was completed before Bhosle's death, making it one of the final additions to a career spanning more than 8 decades. According to those involved in the project, the composition has been conceived not as a farewell but as a celebration of an artist whose work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and global music.

Rahman and Bhosle shared a long-standing professional relationship, producing several acclaimed songs over the years. Their collaborations include popular tracks such as Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kahin Aag Lage and Rangeela Re, songs that remain widely recognised among audiences decades after their release.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian music history, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres during a career that earned her international recognition and numerous honours.

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Her versatility enabled her to move seamlessly between classical, folk, pop and film music, making her one of the defining voices of Indian playback singing.