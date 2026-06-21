Watch: AR Rahman shares teaser of Asha Bhosle's final musical collaboration in upcoming tribute

Music composer and Academy Award winner AR Rahman has released a teaser of a tribute song featuring one of the final recordings by legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, offering fans a glimpse of a project dedicated to celebrating her remarkable contribution to music.

Advertisement

AR Rahman shares teaser of Asha Bhosle tribute song The teaser was unveiled on World Music Day and serves as a preview of a larger tribute expected to be released in full in the coming weeks. Sharing details about the project, Rahman described it as a heartfelt effort to honour a voice that has shaped generations of listeners across India and beyond.

In a statement accompanying the teaser, Rahman said: "On this World Music Day, we celebrate a voice that has transcended generations, languages, and borders. This tribute began as a dream while Asha Bhosle ji was still with us. We had hoped she would witness the love and gratitude this project carries. Around the world, we celebrate musical legends. We are blessed to have one of our own, an artist whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives. The most meaningful tribute felt like bringing together different musicians, traditions, and sounds to celebrate her extraordinary legacy. This is our humble offering to Asha ji. May her music continue to inspire hearts for generations to come. Today, we share a glimpse of this journey with the teaser. The full tribute will be unveiled soon. We hope you all receive it with the same love with which it was created."

Advertisement

The song features vocals from both Rahman and Bhosle and also includes contributions from musicians associated with Trinity Laban, the London-based music conservatoire where Rahman has served as Honorary President since 2024. The collaboration seeks to blend diverse musical traditions and artistic influences while paying tribute to one of India's most celebrated singers.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Asha Bhosle is the ultimate icon for the global Indian

The recording carries particular emotional significance because it was completed before Bhosle's death, making it one of the final additions to a career spanning more than 8 decades. According to those involved in the project, the composition has been conceived not as a farewell but as a celebration of an artist whose work left an indelible mark on Indian cinema and global music.

Rahman and Bhosle shared a long-standing professional relationship, producing several acclaimed songs over the years. Their collaborations include popular tracks such as Radha Kaise Na Jale, Kahin Aag Lage and Rangeela Re, songs that remain widely recognised among audiences decades after their release.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential voices in Indian music history, Bhosle recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres during a career that earned her international recognition and numerous honours.

Advertisement

Also Read | Quote of the Day by Asha Bhosle on comparison with Lata Mangeshkar

Her versatility enabled her to move seamlessly between classical, folk, pop and film music, making her one of the defining voices of Indian playback singing.

The full tribute song is expected to be unveiled soon, offering listeners another opportunity to celebrate Asha Bhosle's enduring legacy through one of her final recorded performances.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.