Watch Avatar 3 trailer with a twist: How and where to catch first glimpse of James Cameron's sci-fi film today

Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer release: The filmmakers of the upcoming sci-fi action film found an innovative way to release its trailer with ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps.’ Directed by James Cameron, the film marks the third instalment of Avatar's multi-billion-dollar sci-fi saga.

How and where to watch James Cameron's ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer The trailer of third instalment of Avatar franchise will be available only in cinemas, the filmmakers announced on July 22. To catch a glimpse of Avatar trailer, cinephiles need to buy theatre tickets of Marvel saga ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ which premiered on the big screen today.

In the first look, the clan's leader Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, can be seen with ferocious front profile.

Scheduled for December 19 release, the pan-India movie will be releasing in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ plot The storyline revolves around Jake Sully and Neytiri amid their struggle a new threat facing the Na’vi family. The thrill begins when splinter group named Ash People turn against Pandora’s spiritual traditions. Introducing two new Na’vi tribes - the Wind Traders and the fierce Fire People, the film is set to draw biggest box office collection worldwide.

IMDb description states, “Jake and Neytiri's family grapples with grief after Neteyam's death, encountering a new, aggressive Na'vi tribe, the Ash People, who are led by the fiery Varang, as the conflict on Pandora escalates and a new moral focus emerges.”

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ cast With a runtime of 3 hours and 12 minutes, the movie features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet in pivotal roles.

'Avatar' (2009) and 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022), scripted history by grossed over $4 billion worldwide. If the third instalment ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ manages to cross the $2 billion mark, it will become the only franchise to cross $6 billion worldwide.