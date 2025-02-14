Watch: Bike rider runs over boy running across road; debate starts over road safety

A shocking incident surfaced in Coimbatore's residential area where a young child ran towards the middle of a main road. The two-wheeler rider on a bike seemingly at low speed failed to bring the vehicle to a halt after the boy suddenly appeared on the road and prevent it from running over the inattentive young boy.

In the mishap, the boy suffered injuries as could be seen in the 44-second video. The video opens with clear road and no vehicle or passerby in sight. As the video progresses, the boy suddenly appears from behind a vehicle, startling the driver approaching in the same direction. Unable to stop his motorcycle and escape the accident, the driver tries to slow down as he tries to maintain balance. When the boy, couldn't get up, the driver picked him up and placed him at the corner of the road.

This video captured on camera is doing rounds on social media and has caught netizens attention. The footage highlights the dangers of blind spots created by parked vehicles and the need for adult supervision for young children.

The caption to the post states, “Children under 6 years of age must be under adult supervision at all times. Notice how parked vehicles create a blind spot, which is commonly referred to as a vision block. Had the biker seen the child, it is likely that the accident would have been avoided.”

Road safety debate Reacting to this video clip, a user stated, “This is common across India with homes and lots of slums built beside the roads. Parents breed children but do not know where their children are playing. No playing field anywhere so children use the road outside their home to play.”

Another user remarked, “As a thumb rule while driving through such residential areas I slow down significantly. Those roads are quite narrow so you don't have room to maneuver, I have had children run across on such roads, it didn't startle me and I generally yield.” A third user replied, “Two wheelers drive at a high speed even in residential areas. Riders need to be much sensitive to drive.”

