Watch: Bobby Deol praises Aryan Khan's directorial debut: ‘He is going to be one name to reckon with'

Bobby Deol, who stars in Aryan Khan’s upcoming series The Bads of Bollywood, has shared glowing praise for the debutant director. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, the actor spoke about his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son, highlighting Aryan’s conviction and passion for storytelling.

Bobby revealed that Aryan insisted on narrating the script to him personally. “I sat with him for seven hours because it’s a seven-episode series. The conviction, the clarity, the honesty, the passion he had while narrating — I could already visualise the show in my head. On set, I saw the same conviction to the T. He knows how to handle his actors, and most importantly, he listens. That makes him a director to reckon with,” Bobby said.

The Animal actor further added, “I think he is going to make a name of his own. He is that talented. The fire he has, nothing can stop him from going beyond The Bads of Bollywood.”

Backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the series marks Aryan’s first project as a director. While his superstar father continues to dominate the screen, Aryan has chosen a different path. Armed with a degree in Film and Television Production from the University of Southern California, the 27-year-old is ready to bring his satirical take on the Hindi film industry to audiences.

As the title suggests, The Bads of Bollywood is a witty, irreverent exploration of the movie business, showing both sides of stardom — those who inherit it and those who earn it. Lakshya, who impressed critics and audiences alike in Kill, plays the aspiring outsider. He is joined by Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Sahher Bambba. Bobby Deol essays the role of a superstar father, marking his reunion with Red Chillies Entertainment after Love Hostel and Class of ’89.

The ensemble cast also features Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, Manish Chaudhari, and Rajat Bedi — remembered by many as the villain Raj in Koi… Mil Gaya (2003).