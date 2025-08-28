Watch: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh seek Ganpati blessings in Mumbai, fans react to actor's ‘clean-shaven’ look

Bollywood’s power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a festive appearance in Mumbai on Thursday as they stepped out for Ganpati darshan, a day after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika is seen first bowing before the idol and offering prasad, followed by Ranveer. Both actors were dressed in elegant traditional wear for the occasion. The couple kept their visit short and were later seen leaving the venue. Their daughter, Dua, who will soon turn one, was not seen with them.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone fans fume after someone films actor's daughter Dua at airport

Fans couldn’t help but notice Ranveer’s clean-shaven look at the darshan. The actor, who sported a full-grown beard for more than a year while shooting for his upcoming film Dhurandhar, reminded many of his early, “vintage” style. Both Ranveer and Deepika turned heads in ornate traditional outfits for the occasion.

A user wrote on Reddit, "It’s been a while since we’ve seen Ranveer clean-shaven; he looks great. Also Deepika always looks so beautiful in traditional style."

Another user wrote, “Finally band baja look I approve.”

“I’ve always preferred the beard look - so I’ve loved the trend hahaha. But Ranveer looks better clean-shaven,” the third user commented.

The fourth agreed, “Yes, he looks really good and suave!”

“I'm seeing them here together after eons ! Both are looking super good and Ranveer with the clean shaven looookkkk !! Yesss finally,” the fifth wrote on Reddit.