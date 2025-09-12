Watch: Comedian Sapan Verma jokes about Aamir Khan rejecting ₹100 crore OTT deal, Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter trolls

The recently concluded Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 (IFFM) saw some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora and Jaideep Ahlawat, come together to celebrate cinema. The awards night, hosted by comedian Sapan Verma, is now making waves online after he shared a video of his witty opening monologue.

From Aamir Khan’s extensive promotions for Sitaare Zameen Par to Abhishek Bachchan’s regular run-ins with Twitter trolls, no one was spared in Verma’s playful roast.

Aamir Khan and the ‘100-crore OTT deal’ joke Sapan Verma teased Aamir Khan about his relentless promotional spree for Sitaare Zameen Par, saying, “Aamir Khan, as we all know, was so good this year in all the 450 interviews he did to promote Sitaare Zameen Par. Sir, you did so much promotion at one point I was worried. My doorbell rang, I thought you have personally come to tell me to watch the film.”

Also Read | Personality rights in focus as Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan move Delhi HC

Verma also poked fun at Aamir’s unconventional decision to bypass OTT platforms and release the film directly on YouTube, despite reports claiming he had turned down a ₹120 crore offer from Prime Video. “Aamir sir made history, an iconic move. He has released this film directly on YouTube. I have heard that you declined an offer of more than ₹100 crore for this move. ₹100 crore. You know what that means, right? Akshay Kumar’s monthly salary,” Verma quipped, sending the audience into laughter.

Abhishek Bachchan in the spotlight Abhishek Bachchan too became part of the comedian’s lighthearted roast. Referring to the actor’s 25-year-long career, Verma said, “You completed 25 years in the industry. 25 years, out of which Abhishek spent 15 years acting in theatrical films. About 7 years acting in OTT films. And 3 years fighting with trolls on Twitter.”

Watch the video here: