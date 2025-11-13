Watch: Cynthia Erivo steps in to protect Ariana Grande after serial intruder breaches Wicked For Good Singapore premiere

The Asia-Pacific premiere of ‘Wicked: For Good’ in Singapore on Thursday evening took a disturbing turn when a serial intruder, identified as Australian man Johnson Wen, breached security and physically approached Ariana Grande on the yellow carpet.

According to eyewitnesses, Wen — infamously known as “Pyjama Man” for his history of public disruptions — jumped over a barricade and suddenly hugged the pop star, leaving the crowd and security stunned. Grande’s ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo reacted instantly, pushing Wen away and standing protectively in front of Grande until security personnel subdued and arrested him.

Videos of the incident, recorded by attendees and later shared online, show the visibly startled singer being escorted away by her team as guards apprehend the man.

The moment sparked outrage across social media, especially after Wen himself uploaded the video of his intrusion, captioning it, “@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You (sic).”

Wen, who has previously disrupted concerts by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, is facing renewed criticism for his repeated violations of public safety. The videos of him breaching various concerts and invading the personal space of the artists are shared by Wen on his Instagram.

Wen also shared a picture on his Instagram Stories where he wrote, “I finally met Ariana Grande tonight (sic).”

Internet reactions to the assualt Many have questioned how such an individual managed to breach a high-profile event attended by stars including Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, raising fresh concerns about security measures at Universal Studios Singapore.

Fans and netizens expressed their anger under Wen’s video. One user wrote, “You literally assaulted her. This isn’t a flex, it’s a crime. Shame on you! (sic)” Another commented, “After all the trauma Ari has been through, this is beyond disrespectful. Not just to her, but to the cast and to all the fans. It’s literally infuriating (sic).”

Others called the act “extremely dangerous” and urged Wen to seek psychological help, with one stating, “You didn’t meet Ariana — you attacked and violated her (sic).”

Another person wrote, “he needs to be stopped. and how on earth does he have a @gofundme account???? (sic).”

Fans took to X and wrote, “this is the worst thing to happen i can’t believe i saw ariana get harrassed in front of my own eyes… and she was about to reach me too (sic).”

Another person, praising Cynthia, commented, “cynthia having faster reflexes than multiple grown male security… (sic).”

More about ‘Wicked: For Good’ Set years after the events of ‘Wicked’ (2024), ‘Wicked: For Good’ follows Elphaba Thropp — now the infamous Wicked Witch of the West, played by Cynthia Erivo — who lives in hiding while continuing her fight for animal rights.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande’s Glinda Upland, now celebrated as Glinda the Good, has become a prominent public figure closely monitored by the Wizard and Madame Morrible.

As both women grapple with the consequences of their past choices, their bond is tested once more by a series of unforeseen events — including the unexpected arrival of Dorothy Gale from Kansas — that threaten to reshape the Land of Oz forever.

