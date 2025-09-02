Subscribe

Watch: Dwayne Johnson stuns with dramatic transformation for The Smashing Machine premiere at Venice Film Festival

Dwayne Johnson drew mixed reactions online after revealing a drastically slimmed-down look at the Venice Film Festival. While some criticised the exaggerated discourse, many praised his physical transformation for the role of MMA fighter Mark Kerr in 'The Smashing Machine'.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published2 Sep 2025, 02:12 AM IST
Dwayne Johnson debuted a toned down look at the Venice Film Festival.
Dwayne Johnson left fans doing a double take this weekend after unveiling a significantly slimmed-down physique at the Venice Film Festival.

The 53-year-old actor, best known for his towering build and action-packed roles, appeared nearly unrecognisable at the Miu Miu Women’s Tales event on Saturday evening.

Dressed in a tailored blue button-up shirt and black trousers, Johnson showcased his newly lean frame — the result of an intense physical transformation for his upcoming role as MMA fighter Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’, directed by Benny Safdie. The film is set to premiere in Venice on Monday night.

Internet reacts to the actor's new look

Johnson was joined at the event by co-star Emily Blunt, as the two drew attention not only for their red carpet appearance but also for Johnson's striking new look.

Online reactions were swift and varied, with fans expressing shock, admiration, and humour in equal measure. One commenter simply called the transformation “drastically different (sic),” while another quipped, “You mean… THE PEBBLE!? (sic)” in a tongue-in-cheek reference to Johnson’s long-held nickname, The Rock.

Some criticised the online discourse itself, with one fan writing, “He is fine..why is every engagement farmer trying to make EVERYONE SICK THIS WEEK LOL (sic)”, suggesting the conversation was being unnecessarily exaggerated for attention.

Still, many came to Johnson’s defence, applauding his dedication and physical effort. “At 53, he looks incredible—lean, shredded, and in top shape after shedding excess muscle and weight,” another user commented. “I’d love to look like that at his age! His hard work paid off, and it’s likely adding years to his life. Props to him! (sic)”

The transformation reflects Johnson’s commitment to authentically portraying Kerr, a former UFC champion whose life was marked by both triumph and struggle.

 
 
