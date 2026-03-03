Watch: Fan unboxes Rashmika–Vijay’s ‘Virosh’ wedding sweet box, video goes viral

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently tied the knot in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur on 26 February. Days after their wedding, the newlyweds surprised fans across India by distributing special sweet boxes — and now, an unboxing video is taking over social media.

What’s Inside The ‘Virosh’ Sweet Box? A fan shared a clip revealing the contents of the hamper labelled “Virosh sweet box” — a portmanteau coined by fans for the couple.

Inside, the box featured three traditional sweets: two rasgullas, Karachi halwa and boondi laddoo. Along with the treats, the couple included a heartfelt note for their well-wishers.

“Today, as we begin our life together, our hearts are full. So much of who we are is because of the love we have received from the loving people of our beautiful country.”

The message further read, “It means so much to us to share this day and celebration with you by offering a simple meal. With all our gratitude and love, we seek your blessings.”

Soon after their wedding, the couple had announced that on 1 March they would be sending “trucks filled with love and sweets” across the country to celebrate their union and seek fans’ blessings.

The sweets were distributed in multiple cities, including Delhi, Bihar, Telangana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Annadanam was also organised at temples across several states, making the celebration more inclusive and rooted in tradition.

A Wedding Blending Two Traditions After months of speculation, Rashmika and Vijay officially confirmed their relationship and wedding in February. The couple got engaged in October last year before tying the knot on 26 February.

Their ceremony beautifully merged Vijay’s Telugu rituals with Rashmika’s Kodava customs. Designer Anamika Khanna created the wedding ensembles for both the bride and groom.

The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media a day later, with Rashmika’s post garnering nearly 24 million likes on Instagram, making it one of the most liked posts globally.

Reuniting On Screen On the professional front, Rashmika and Vijay are set to reunite after seven years in Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 11 September 2026.

The duo previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), both of which remain fan favourites.

With their wedding celebrations extending beyond Udaipur to fans across India, Rashmika and Vijay have ensured that their big day felt like a shared festival rather than a private affair.