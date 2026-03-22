‘Watch films for fun, not facts’: Vishal Dadlani’s subtle dig at Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2?

Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated action thriller Dhurandhar 2 has opened to a strong box office response, riding high on festive momentum and audience buzz. However, even as the film continues its theatrical run, it has found itself at the centre of an unexpected debate—this time sparked by musician-singer Vishal Dadlani.

Without directly naming the film, Vishal Dadlani shared a series of Instagram Stories over the weekend that many on social media believe were aimed at Dhurandhar 2. The posts appeared to question the film’s portrayal of demonetisation and its impact on terror funding, a key element woven into the storyline.

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In one of the Stories, Dadlani shared a statement highlighting analyses that suggested the 2016 demonetisation exercise did not significantly eliminate black money from the economy. He accompanied the post with a pointed remark: “In light of the new BS doing the rounds, it's important to remember that… A film is just entertainment. Facts are facts no matter what.”

Vishal Dadlani's post

In another Story, the singer shared a note referencing studies on terror activity in India post-demonetisation. The statement claimed that while the policy aimed to curb terror funding, overall incidents of violence continued, with varying impacts across regions. Adding his own comment, Dadlani wrote, “Watch films for fun, but get your information from better sources.”

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While he stopped short of naming Dhurandhar 2, his use of a track from the film’s soundtrack in the background did not go unnoticed, leading many to connect the dots.

Vishal Dadlani's Instagram post

The controversy centres around the film’s second half, where the narrative reimagines demonetisation as a covert operation—dubbed “Operation Green Leaf”—designed to cripple terror networks allegedly linked to Pakistan. The fictionalised take blends real-world political decisions with espionage storytelling, a creative choice that has divided opinion.

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Critics argue that such portrayals risk blurring the line between fact and fiction, particularly when they draw heavily from recent historical events. Supporters, on the other hand, maintain that cinematic storytelling often takes creative liberties and should not be evaluated as a documentary account.

This raises a broader question: should filmmakers be held accountable for how they interpret real political events, or should audiences approach such narratives with a clear distinction between entertainment and reality?

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, serves as both a prequel and continuation of the original film. It explores the backstory of Ranveer Singh’s character, an undercover operative navigating complex cross-border missions, while also advancing the larger narrative of dismantling terror networks.

Also Read | What was the relevance of using Rasputin in Dhurandhar 2?

The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. Released on March 19, it has reportedly crossed the ₹300 crore net mark in India within just three days, underscoring its commercial success despite the emerging discourse.

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