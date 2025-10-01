Watch: Kantara: Chapter 1 makers drop Diljit Dosanjh’s high-energy ‘Rebel’ track

With just a day to go for the release of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, the makers have dropped a brand-new track that’s already creating waves. Titled Rebel, the high-octane song is sung and performed by Diljit Dosanjh, adding even more buzz to one of the year’s most anticipated films.

Also Read | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Day 1: Film way behind Kantara 1

The track, described as “a voice that roars rebellion, a beat that shakes your soul,” brings together Diljit’s powerhouse vocals and on-screen presence, setting the stage for the grand cinematic experience Kantara: Chapter 1 promises. Sharing the number on social media, Hombale Films wrote:

“The #REBEL song from #KantaraChapter1 just got extra special with #DiljitDosanjh’s magic. In cinemas October 2.”

Watch the song here:

Trailer and Song Build Massive Hype The trailer for Kantara: Chapter 1 has already clocked millions of views across languages within 24 hours of release, winning praise for its gripping theme, intense visuals and striking storytelling. With the addition of the fiery Rebel track, anticipation has only grown higher.

Backed by Hombale Films, the ambitious project has a strong creative team — music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Arvind Kashyap and production design by Vinesh Banglan.

Release Across Eight Languages Kantara: Chapter 1 is set for a global release on October 2 in multiple formats, including standard 2D and IMAX (4D). It will be available in eight languages — Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish — expanding its reach beyond Indian audiences.

Advance Booking Numbers The film is already off to a record-breaking start at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara: Chapter 1 has sold over 4.75 lakh tickets across 12,511 shows, grossing ₹13.07 crore in advance sales.

Also Read | Rishab Shetty criticised for speaking Kannada at Kantara Chapter 1 Telugu event

Kannada version leads with ₹ 7.88 crore from 2,28,947 tickets.

7.88 crore from 2,28,947 tickets. Hindi 2D follows with ₹ 2.10 crore from 69,512 tickets.

2.10 crore from 69,512 tickets. Telugu has contributed ₹ 1.31 crore from 68,938 tickets.

1.31 crore from 68,938 tickets. Tamil and Malayalam added ₹ 74.67 lakh and ₹ 1 crore, respectively. Premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX and Dolby Cinema, brought in smaller yet significant contributions.

Factoring in blocked seats, industry trackers estimate that Kantara: Chapter 1 could open with an impressive ₹20.83 crore on Day 1 at the domestic box office.