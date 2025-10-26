Watch: Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make it official, step out hand-in-hand in Paris

It’s official — pop star Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have taken their relationship public. The two were spotted walking hand-in-hand through the streets of Paris over the weekend, marking their first public appearance together as a couple.

According to a report by TMZ, Perry and Trudeau stepped out in the French capital on Saturday night to celebrate the singer’s 41st birthday. The pair attended a cabaret show at the famous Crazy Horse Paris, where the paparazzi were waiting to catch a glimpse of them.

Video footage captured the pair leaving the venue hand-in-hand as fans cheered them on. A fan was seen handing Katy a rose and wishing her a happy birthday before the couple walked to their car, smiling as photographers clicked away.

The Paris outing comes weeks after pictures of Perry and Trudeau sharing a kiss aboard the singer’s yacht off the coast of California. Their chemistry first sparked rumours in July, when the two were spotted dining together in Montreal and later seen taking a stroll in Mount Royal Park. Trudeau was also reportedly in attendance at one of Perry’s concerts in Montreal during her Lifetimes tour.

While neither has publicly commented on the relationship, their recent appearance seems to confirm what fans have been speculating for months — that this is more than just friendship.



Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau first fuelled romance rumours back in July, when they were spotted dining together in Montreal. Around the same time, the former Canadian Prime Minister was also seen attending one of Katy’s Lifetimes Tour concerts at the Bell Centre, adding more spark to the speculation.

By October, the rumours seemed to gain weight when the pair were photographed sharing an intimate moment aboard Katy’s yacht off the coast of California — a clip that quickly went viral online.

Before her link-up with Trudeau, Katy Perry had confirmed her split from actor Orlando Bloom in July. The two, who first met at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016, got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.