Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep and his wife, Priya Sudeep, have caught attention on social media after experiencing high-speed racing cars at a professional racetrack. The couple, who co-own the Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru team in the Indian Racing League (IRL), shared glimpses of their visit as the latest race weekend unfolds at Greater Noida's Buddh International Circuit.

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In videos shared on social media, the Vikrant Rona actor is seen wearing a racing suit and helmet, giving a thumbs-up from the driver's seat before heading out onto the track. He also met former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly during the visit.

Calling it "a driving experience of a lifetime", Sudeepa said the team provided a detailed technical briefing to him and Priya before they got behind the wheel.

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“It was a rare moment… a driving experience of a lifetime… simply unexplainable! We were given a complete insight before being taken to the racing track, a detailed explanation of the car, its mechanism, the dos and don'ts and everything we needed to know. And then came the racing track itself! Its infrastructure, ambience, atmosphere, and sheer scale... absolutely breathtaking!”

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Indian Racing League and F4 Championship at Buddh The race weekend, which is underway from November 27 to 29, features the FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship alongside the Indian Racing League, with JK Formula LGB 4 as a support race. According to a press release from IRF, spectators can also watch high-performance supercars, superbikes, vintage cars, drifting displays and motorsport stunts led by Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill and India's drift champion Sanam Sekhon.

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The racing action began on Saturday, November 28, with drivers competing across the F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League. Sunday's programme includes motorsport stunts and entertainment activities.

Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru drivers in title contention Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru has recorded notable performances in both championships. In the F4 Indian Championship standings after Round 4, Goa Aces JA Racing's Luviwe Sambudla leads with 156 points. Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Aris Kyriakou is second with 131 points, followed by Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda with 125. Kichcha's Kings driver Aryan Narola is fourth with 106 points after securing two victories on Sunday at Buddh.

In the Indian Racing League, Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva won the second race at Buddh, while teammate Jemma Moore finished third in the opening race.

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With 60 points available at every race weekend and two rounds still remaining, the F4 title contest remains open. The season is scheduled to conclude at the Navi Mumbai Street Circuit.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.