Watch | ‘King of Jungle’ strolls across Gujarat national highway; all vehicles make royal halt as lion waves past

A peculiar incident was caught on camera in Gujarat, showing majestic Asiatic lion strolling across Bhavnagar Somnath national highway in broad daylight. As per the protocol in the area all vehicles must stop and let the majestic wild animal pass through, regardless of any urgency.

Notably, Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across 1,412 square kilometre with protected area spanning 1,882 square kilometre, is the only place in the world where one can spot lions roaming free in the wild apart from South Africa.

According to media reports, this unusual sighting occurred in Amreli district near Dudhala village of Jafrabad taluka where a mature male lion was spotted casually walking along the busy road. This incident is unique as it is atypical for lions to appear on a busy national highway, although the ‘king of the jungle’ often appear on regular local roads.

The footage recorded by a bystander shows vehicles waiting patiently as the lion, unbothered by the waiting traffic, walks along the road. Reacting to this video, a social media user stated, “The King is taking stock of the infra work in his kingdom.” Another user wrote, “This is called a Royal walk …. When the king walks, everyone stops for him !”

A user gave three pointers for the reasons behind lions strolling on roads, “1. Habitat loss of lions and herbivores 2. Increase population of lion 3. Invasive species of Kesia Tora causing herbivores to come out of the jungle, letting Lions move out behind them.” A fourth user quipped, “Inspection is going on.”

These lions typically inhabit forest areas but the protected area is insufficient to serve the Gir lion population. As a result. these lions venture outwards from the sanctuary and are often found in nearby areas.

Gir National Park history Gir National Park official website states, “Established in 1965, Gir National Park was created with the primary objective of protecting the endangered Asiatic lion population, which had faced severe threats of extinction. At the time of its inception, the park was home to only about 180 lions.”