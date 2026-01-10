Watch: Kriti Sanon grooves to Bhojpuri hit with Varun Sharma at sister Nupur’s sangeet

Wedding celebrations are in full swing for Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, who is set to marry singer Stebin Ben on 11 January 2026. The pre-wedding festivities are underway in Udaipur, with vibrant moments from the sangeet now taking over social media.

Among the highlights is a video showing Kriti grooving to a Bhojpuri track with actor Varun Sharma. The duo danced to Pawan Singh’s popular song Lollypop Lagelu, drawing loud cheers from family and friends.

Watch the viral video here:

Fans shared several clips from the ceremony across social media, applauding Kriti’s desi flair and carefree energy. Her joy was evident as she danced with unabashed enthusiasm, fully soaking in the celebratory mood.

A user wrote on Instagram, “Kriti Sanon lights up the sangeet! Joining friends on the dance floor at Nupur & Stebin’s sangeet, she brought pure joy and energy. A night of music, laughter, and unforgettable moves.”

Another user wrote, “Pure desi vibes, big smiles, and effortless moves—proving celebrations have no language, only joy.”

Several other clips from the sangeet have also surfaced online. Kriti was seen dancing alongside Nupur to Sajna Ji Vaari Vaari, while Stebin cheered them on.

The couple later joined the family on the dance floor for Gallan Goodiyaan. Emotional moments followed as Kriti danced with her mother Geeta Sanon to Dil Tu Jaan Tu, while Nupur and Stebin watched on.

For the occasion, Kriti opted for a pink-and-white lehenga with shimmery detailing, while the bride-to-be wore a vibrant multi-coloured lehenga paired with statement jewellery. The celebrations, including haldi and sangeet ceremonies, began on 9 January at Raffles Udaipur, with tight security and a largely private guest list.

Nupur Sanon–Stebin Ben Engagement Post Nupur Sanon had earlier announced her engagement to Stebin Ben by sharing a set of pictures from his romantic proposal. One of the photos captured the moment Stebin went down on one knee, with placards in the backdrop spelling out, “Will you marry me?” Another picture showed Nupur proudly flashing her diamond engagement ring.

Sharing the post, Nupur wrote, “In a world full of maybes, I found the easiest YES I’ve ever had to say.” For the special moment, she opted for a floral dress, while Stebin kept it classic in a white shirt paired with a blue blazer and matching trousers.

Background Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are reportedly set to tie the knot on 11 January in Udaipur. The wedding is expected to be a private affair attended by close friends and family.