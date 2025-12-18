Watch: Man celebrates daughter’s birth with Dhurandhar FA9LA dance; Aditya Dhar reacts

A joyous hospital-room celebration has won hearts online after a new father marked the birth of his daughter by dancing to the viral FA9LA track from Dhurandhar. The video, which is now widely shared on social media, captures an intimate and emotional moment that has resonated strongly with viewers.

The clip opens inside a hospital room, where a nurse is seen gently dancing while holding the newborn. Moments later, the camera shifts to the father, who breaks into the popular FA9LA hookstep—made famous by Akshaye Khanna in the film—clearly overwhelmed with happiness as he catches his first glimpse of his baby girl.

The video was shared on X with the caption “Winner of the trend,” and quickly drew widespread attention for its warmth and spontaneity.

Internet reacts Social media users praised the father’s unfiltered joy, calling the video heartwarming and uplifting. Many described it as one of the most wholesome takes on the ongoing FA9LA trend, while others highlighted how openly celebrating the birth of a daughter sent out a powerful message.

A user wrote, “He's really real winner !!! Just look at his smile, so precious.”

Another user commented, “Best thing I saw today.”

“Best post I have seen today morning, his dance smile is amazing,” the third user wrote.

Several users noted that such moments help challenge deep-rooted stereotypes, applauding the father for expressing pride and happiness at the arrival of his baby girl. One comment read, “Same song, completely different emotion — and still a winner. The newborn’s entry made it unforgettable.”

The video also caught the attention of Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, who reacted to the clip by writing, “Absolute winner!! God bless the baby!!”

Actor Yami Gautam Dhar, Aditya Dhar’s wife, reshared the video on her social media handle, adding, “Hands down, winner,” further amplifying its reach.

About the FA9LA craze The FA9LA track has become a viral pop-culture phenomenon since the release of Dhurandhar, inspiring countless reels and short videos across platforms. The song originates from a Bahraini hip-hop number by Flipperachi and Daffy, with music composed by DJ Outlaw. In Bahraini Arabic, “FA9LA” loosely refers to a fun or celebratory vibe rather than a literal meaning.

