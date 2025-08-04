WATCH | Mohit Suri's wife DJ Uditaa create storm with ‘Saiyaara’ soundtrack; Internet says: 'Celebrating husband's…'

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri's wife, Uditaa Goswami, is making headlines after she played the blockbuster's soundtrack on Saturday night. The 41-year-old actress who identifies herself as DJ and Music producer set the crowds cheering, thrilled and high spirited on August 2 DJ night.

The caption to the post states, “So this happened last night, played #saiyaara for the first time. And I think it was quite a rager!” Energising the audience, Uditaa can be seen grooving to the music while fans applauded her performance. The post sparked numerous reactions on social media.

A user wrote, “She’s celebrating her husbands success and it’s LOUDLY and CLEAR.(sic)”

Another user remarked, “Thank you for playing my Saiyaara mashup.”

A third user stated, “Wow mam never knew u are a Dj and music producer.”

A fourth user commented, “Wat a rocking performance @uditaagoswami 👏 u nailed it gal.”