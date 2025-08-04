WATCH | Mohit Suri's wife DJ Uditaa create storm with ‘Saiyaara’ soundtrack; Internet says: 'Celebrating husband's…'

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri's wife, Uditaa Goswami, is making headlines after she played the blockbuster's soundtrack on Saturday night. The 41-year-old actress who identifies herself as DJ and Music producer set the crowds cheering, thrilled and high spirited on August 2 DJ night.
The caption to the post states, “So this happened last night, played #saiyaara for the first time. And I think it was quite a rager!” Energising the audience, Uditaa can be seen grooving to the music while fans applauded her performance. The post sparked numerous reactions on social media.
A user wrote, “She’s celebrating her husbands success and it’s LOUDLY and CLEAR.(sic)”
Another user remarked, “Thank you for playing my Saiyaara mashup.”
A third user stated, “Wow mam never knew u are a Dj and music producer.”
A fourth user commented, “Wat a rocking performance @uditaagoswami 👏 u nailed it gal.”
This comes at a time debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer is enjoying its dream run at the box office. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie struck triple century on August 3, Day 17, by crossing ₹300 crore net mark at the domestic box office.