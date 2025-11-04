Watch: Orry gets VIP access to Shanaya Kapoor’s birthday, but the grazing table takes centre stage

If there’s one person who never misses a celebrity celebration, it’s Orry (Orhan Awatramani) — Bollywood’s ultimate insider and self-proclaimed “BFF to the stars.” The social media personality was among the guests at Shanaya Kapoor’s 26th birthday party, and true to form, he gave fans an exclusive peek inside the glitzy event on Instagram.

In a video shared from the bash, Orry is seen making a grand entrance and asking Shanaya about the “grazing table” — an elaborate spread of appetisers and desserts that quickly became the talk of the evening. The clip also features Khushi Kapoor and Nirvan Khan, who joined in the celebrations.

Orry, known for his signature mix of humour and flair, even brought Shanaya a leopard-print purse as a birthday gift. The video ends with Shanaya cutting her cake as friends cheer her on.

The post soon caught the attention of Orry’s celebrity friends. Ananya Panday, who recently celebrated her own birthday, commented, “Also, I did the grazing table first bye,” while Boney Kapoor playfully added, “Is the grazing table in the room with us???”

In true Orry style, he also shared a heartfelt — and hilarious — birthday note for Shanaya on his Instagram Stories. “Once an uninvited to self-invited guest, now a VIP with backstage + front row access and exclusive reel recording rights,” he wrote, calling her his “limited-edition girlie pop.”

The post came with a throwback too — a screenshot of a year-old message Orry had sent Shanaya, complaining about not being invited to her previous birthday party. In the long text, he admitted feeling “hurt” after hearing about the event from Karan (Johar), joking that being left out had become “a huge burden” and was “taking a toll on his mental wellbeing.”

“Looking forward to an invite,” he had written, signing off with, “But no hard feelings if you don’t!”