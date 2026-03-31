Watch: Priyanka Chopra offers prayers, performs seva at Golden Temple in Amritsar. Internet says 'Proud of her roots’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently visited the iconic Golden Temple, where she offered prayers and participated in seva, with visuals from her visit quickly going viral on social media.

The actor was seen arriving at the shrine in Amritsar dressed in a simple peach salwar suit, with her head covered in keeping with the traditions of the holy site. In videos circulating online, she is seen walking barefoot towards the sanctum, greeting people with folded hands and interacting warmly with those present.

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One clip shows Priyanka pausing to take a selfie with a staff member, while another captures her exchanging a brief conversation with visitors. The understated nature of her visit — without a large entourage or overt publicity — has struck a chord with many online.

However, what drew the most attention was her participation in seva, a core Sikh practice centred around selfless service. In one widely shared video, Priyanka is seen sitting on the floor alongside others, washing utensils in the community kitchen, known as the langar.

The gesture prompted a wave of reactions across social media, with many praising the actor for her humility. One user commented, “Good to see that she did not forget her roots,” while another wrote, “Wow, she is doing seva at the holy temple. God bless her.” A user wrote, "Priyanka stays in the USA but is a true Indian at heart. Always so proud of her roots and culture."

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Several others highlighted how, despite her global career, she continues to engage with Indian traditions.

The visit comes shortly after Priyanka travelled to India. Over the past few days, she has been sharing glimpses of her time in Punjab with her followers. In one Instagram Story, she posted a photograph of a traditional Amritsar meal, captioning it, “Just Amritsar things…”. The image featured local favourites such as kulchas, dal makhani, chole and accompaniments — offering a slice of her off-screen experiences.

Earlier, she had also shared moments from her journey from New Delhi to Amritsar, including aerial views of Punjab’s green fields captured from her flight. The actor was spotted at the Delhi airport as well, where she interacted with fans and posed for photographs.

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Priyanka Chopra, who has successfully balanced a career across Bollywood and Hollywood, has often spoken about the importance of staying connected to her roots. Her visit to the Golden Temple appears to reflect that sentiment, combining personal devotion with a public gesture of humility.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film features an ensemble cast including Safia Oakley-Green, Temuera Morrison, Ismael Cruz Córdova and others. Set in the Cayman Islands, the project blends action with a gritty narrative backdrop.

Looking ahead, she is set to feature in Varanasi, directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to mark her Telugu debut and is slated for release in April 2027.

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She will also return in the second season of Citadel, continuing her association with international projects.