Watch Raakh on OTT or FIFA World Cup 2026? Here's what audience said about Ali Fazal's series on Ranga-Billa case

Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir's just-released crime-thriller Raakh is now out on OTT. The show is loosely inspired by the infamous 1978 Ranga-Billa case, which shook the nation once. It focuses on the real-life kidnapping and murder of Delhi siblings Geeta and Sanjay Chopra.

Advertisement

Raakh Twitter review Raakh is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Reviews of the series have now surfaced online on X, formerly Twitter. Netizens have majorly praised Ali Fazal and Bendre for their performance in the gripping show. However, a few also weighed in on whether Raakh is worth watching amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ali Fazal takes the credit Among them, a user took to X and wrote, “Everyone should appreciate what #Alifazal did on #Raakh. Such a wonder #thriller series. Last time when did make this type of thrill didn’t remember. Such a masterpiece series. Hold the nerve to the last episode. Enjoyable (sic).”

Advertisement

“#Raakh is what happens when atmosphere, performances and storytelling work in perfect sync. Ali Fazal delivers one of his finest performances, Sonali Bendre is impactful, every episode adds fuel to an already blazing narrative. Crime thrillers rarely feel this human (sic),” a post read.

Advertisement

A few also mentioned that Raakh might not be an easy watch for everyone.

“#Raakh stands out by going deeper into the details also the fictional elements were backed by strong performances and a gripping screenplay make it a compelling but not easy watch (sic).”

Advertisement

“Raakh doesn’t just take place in the late 70s; it mirrors the times. The people, rain, radio, all operate at the rhythm of the era. Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok) delivers a masterclass in slow-burn storytelling, that leaves a shadow far longer than its story (sic),” yet another user added.

Advertisement

One more said, “Raakh is gripping and brilliant but every time I listen or watch story about Ranga Billa and what happened with those 2 kids aches my heart . Brilliant show (sic).”

Raakh runtime issue However, only a select few remained unimpressed by the show.

Such a user shared, “The web series started off well. But the 4th episode onwards is really a drag. Unnecessary scenes shows that the director wants to make it a 7-8 episode series. I stopped watching after the 5th episode (sic).”

Advertisement

Someone else wrote in a detailed post: “#Raakh is wahi purana baasi maal that you have got to see in n number of OTT shows till now. M*rders, chase, kheenche huye episodes, mediocre product. Ranga-Billa 1978 case is fictionalised, one of them (Akash Makhija) had a disturbing past (same old बाल सुधार गृह stuff). One policeman (Fazal) who has same old estranged relationship with his father (Rakesh Bedi), there is one love interest/patrkar (Anshul Chauhan) who's character is written so badly that she adds 0 value to the story and like always a 4-5 episode series got turned into 8 episodes (sic).”

Advertisement

“And bhai ya toh social commentary dhang se karlo ya crime thriller dhang se likh ko, dono mein thoda thoda hagna zaroori hai kya? Acting sabne theekthak ki hai, Khaskar Rakesh Bedi, Makhija and Fazal ne...Sonal Bendre ne nirash kiya. Kul Milakar, ise dekhkar samay barbaad na karein, Fifa world cup 720p mein dekh k karein. (Either do the social commentary properly or write a proper crime thriller. Is it really necessary to mess up both by doing a little bit of each? The acting is decent across the board, especially from Rakesh Bedi, Makhija and Fazal. However, Sonali Bendre was disappointing. Overall, don't waste your time watching this. You're better off spending that time watching the FIFA World Cup in 720p instead)”

Advertisement

Also Read | Yesterday Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina FIFA World Cup 2026 match result

About Raakh Raakh is directed by Prosit Roy, who also serves as the executive producer. It is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.