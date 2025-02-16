Raha, the daughter of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, attended Jeh’s birthday party. Jeh is the younger son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

During the birthday bash, 2-year-old Raha was a part of a magic show. An Instagram user, who regularly posts Raha Kapoor’s video, shared a clip of the magic show involving the star kid.

“Baby was sick. She is busy in sipping water without giving a damn to magic,” the user wrote while sharing the video. Within three hours of the upload, the video has gained 1 lakh views. Magician Yogesh posted the original video. However, it was not found when we looked for it.

“She is like - uncle jo vi karna hain jaldi khatam karo, mujhe ghar jana hai (whatever you have to do, finish it quickly. I need to go home),” wrote one user while apparently referring to Alia Bhatt’s iconic line from Raazi.

Another user called it “Cute” while another called Raha “unbothered princess”.

Raha was earlier seen coming to the party with her grandmother, Neetu Kapoor.

Some reports suggest it was Randhir Kapoor’s 78th birthday celebration. Others claim it was a party for Kareena and Saif’s son, Jeh. Randhir’s birthday falls on February 15 while Jeh turns a year older on February 21. It appears the family hosted a joint celebration at Gallops Restaurant in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's first appearance The occasion was the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan made her first public appearance since the knife attack on her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena graciously posed for a few pictures but repeatedly requested the paparazzi to refrain from photographing her children, Taimur and Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan. Dressed in a white shirt and baggy denim, she remained composed while firmly ensuring her sons’ privacy.