Watch: Ram Kapoor defends using Ozempic injection for weight loss, ‘You have only one life’

Actor Ram Kapoor has defended the use of Ozempic for weight loss. People often “blame” celebrities for using Ozempic for quick weight loss. However, Ram Kapoor does not find anything wrong with it if they do.

Ram Kapoor questioned the negativity surrounding the use of Ozempic, stating that it wasn’t just a tablet one could buy over the counter.

Ozempic is a weekly injection made for type 2 diabetes, now also used for weight loss. It controls hunger, slows digestion and manages blood sugar.

These days, some doctors prescribe it for overweight people with other health issues. Ozempic cannot be taken without a doctor’s approval, Kapoor clarified.

“If your doctor asks you to take it, will you listen to your doctor or to those on social media? Also, people say it’s a shortcut. You have only one life. If your doctor asks you to take the shortcut, take it,” Kapoort told on Humans of Bombay’s YouTube podcast.

“Live your life as healthily as you can. Why the hell will you not take a shortcut if the doctor is telling you to?” he wondered.

Ram Kapoor on earning money on television Ram Kapoor also shared how television can offer long-term financial stability even if TV actors don’t earn as much per film as movie stars. According to him, if someone gets a hit show that runs for 7–8 years, it becomes like earning a steady monthly salary for all those years.

“It’s like getting a monthly salary for eight years,” Kapoort said.

He mentioned actors like Sakshi Tanwar, Ronit Roy and Smriti Irani. Those who have been at the top of Indian television for 10 to 20 years and have handled their money wisely have earned enough to support three to four generations, he said.

Ram used Ronit Roy as an example. The actor owns multiple homes, including a vacation villa in Goa. He also noted that Smriti Irani had achieved great success before she entered politics.

Ram Kapoor himself made a very high monthly income from television for nearly two decades. Unlike films, where work may not come regularly, television offers consistent earnings if one stays active and uses money smartly.