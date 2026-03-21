Watch: Salman Khan celebrates Eid with father Salim Khan after his hospital discharge

Salman Khan has shared a video featuring his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, shortly after his discharge from hospital.
The clip, posted on X, shows Salim Khan greeting fans gathered outside the family’s Galaxy apartment in Bandra.
Salman shared the video with the caption, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you (sic).”
In the video, Salim Khan is seen seated in a wheelchair as he waves to well-wishers waiting outside. He is joined by several family members, including Salman Khan, his wife Sushila Charak, daughter Arpita Khan and son Sohail Khan. Salman Khan is also seen folding his hands in a gesture of gratitude towards fans who had gathered to check on his father’s health.
The video comes after recent health concerns surrounding Salim Khan. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after his condition worsened, which led to speculation about a serious medical procedure. However, the family’s trusted physician, Dr Jalil Parkar, later clarified that the situation was under control.
According to Dr Parkar, Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, which did not require surgery. He underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure, which doctors said was not classified as a major operation. As a precaution, he was placed on a ventilator and kept in the intensive care unit.
The doctor added that Salim Khan’s blood pressure had been high at the time of admission, and his recovery would take time due to his age. He confirmed that the veteran writer was stable and showing signs of improvement, with plans to remove ventilator support once his condition became more comfortable.
The latest video shared by Salman Khan appears to reassure fans about Salim Khan’s recovery. His public appearance, even in a wheelchair, has been seen as a positive sign, with the family acknowledging the support and concern shown by well-wishers during this period.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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