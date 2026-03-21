Watch: Salman Khan celebrates Eid with father Salim Khan after his hospital discharge

Salman Khan has shared a video featuring his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, shortly after his discharge from hospital.
The clip, posted on X, shows Salim Khan greeting fans gathered outside the family’s Galaxy apartment in Bandra.
Salman shared the video with the caption, “Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you (sic).”
In the video, Salim Khan is seen seated in a wheelchair as he waves to well-wishers waiting outside. He is joined by several family members, including Salman Khan, his wife Sushila Charak, daughter Arpita Khan and son Sohail Khan. Salman Khan is also seen folding his hands in a gesture of gratitude towards fans who had gathered to check on his father’s health.
The video comes after recent health concerns surrounding Salim Khan. He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital after his condition worsened, which led to speculation about a serious medical procedure. However, the family’s trusted physician, Dr Jalil Parkar, later clarified that the situation was under control.
According to Dr Parkar, Salim Khan had suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, which did not require surgery. He underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure, which doctors said was not classified as a major operation. As a precaution, he was placed on a ventilator and kept in the intensive care unit.
The doctor added that Salim Khan’s blood pressure had been high at the time of admission, and his recovery would take time due to his age. He confirmed that the veteran writer was stable and showing signs of improvement, with plans to remove ventilator support once his condition became more comfortable.
The latest video shared by Salman Khan appears to reassure fans about Salim Khan’s recovery. His public appearance, even in a wheelchair, has been seen as a positive sign, with the family acknowledging the support and concern shown by well-wishers during this period.