Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji recreate ’90s magic as they celebrate National Award wins, internet reacts

Anjali Thakur
Published1 Sep 2025, 01:42 PM IST
In the adorable video, the two actors are seen romantically dancing to the track.
Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have taken fans on a nostalgic trip back to the ’90s with their latest video, shared after both stars bagged honours at the 71st National Film Awards.

In the clip, the beloved on-screen pair can be seen recreating the iconic track Tu Pehla Tu Akhri, featured in Aryan Khan’s upcoming Netflix debut, The Ba*ds of Bollywood. With the original song playing alongside, Shah Rukh and Rani are seen dancing together, reminding fans of their unforgettable chemistry from films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “National award hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi yay congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

Watch the video here:

Internet reacts

The video quickly went viral and sent the internet on a nostalgia trip.

A user wrote, “Rani and the King in one frame.”

Another user wrote, “Rahul aur tinaaaaaa in parallel universe.”

“Most beautiful on-screen couple and soulful song,” the third user wrote.

“No anjali was hurt in this video,” the fourth user wrote.

“He just takes your heart away . In cap with sling .: doesn’t matter SRK is what he is ,” the fifth wrote.

Double Celebration At The National Awards

This year’s National Film Awards proved special for both actors. Shah Rukh Khan won for his powerful dual performance in Atlee’s Jawan, a socially charged action drama that also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, was both a critical and commercial blockbuster.

Rani Mukerji, meanwhile, took home Best Actress for her moving portrayal in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Aryan Khan’s Debut Series

The song Tu Pehla Tu Akhri is part of Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated debut series The Ba*ds of Bollywood, which drops on Netflix on September 18. The track has been composed, produced, and arranged by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Arijit Singh.

The series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, and others in a bold, witty, and unapologetically fresh story.

 
 
Shah Rukh Khan
