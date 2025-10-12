Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai magic on stage, internet calls them ‘favourite on-screen jodi’

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards turned into a night of nostalgia for Bollywood fans, thanks to a magical reunion on stage. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of Hindi cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs, recreated moments from their iconic films, leaving the audience and the internet overwhelmed with emotion.

While performers like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kriti Sanon set the stage ablaze with energetic acts, it was Shah Rukh and Kajol’s performance on songs from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that became the highlight of the evening.

A Nostalgic Reunion On Stage As part of the special segment, Shah Rukh Khan took the stage singing the timeless DDLJ track “Tujhe Dekha To”, followed by fan-favourite numbers like “Suraj Hua Maddham” and “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.”

The duo’s effortless chemistry transported audiences back to the golden era of Hindi cinema. Dressed in a sharp navy-blue suit, Shah Rukh looked every bit the superstar, while Kajol stunned in a classic black saree. Their heartwarming performance ended with Shah Rukh hugging Kajol on stage — a moment that drew thunderous applause from the crowd.

Adding to the nostalgia, filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed many of their iconic films, rushed to the stage to join them in a warm embrace, completing the emotional reunion.

Fans Can’t Keep Calm Clips of the performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling Shah Rukh and Kajol their all-time favourite screen pair.

“Thank you Filmfare, I’m so happy for tonight,” wrote one user.

Another said, “Kajol is charming with her beauty and soul, but no actress matches the magic she shares with Shah Rukh Khan. I love them both together.”

One fan commented, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai isn’t just a movie, it’s an emotion. Watching them together again brought tears to my eyes.” Another added, “The heart of every millennial is smiling right now. I grew up with these songs.”

Highlights From The Night The 70th Filmfare Awards celebrated the best in Hindi cinema. Among the big winners of the night were: