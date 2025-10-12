Subscribe

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai magic on stage, internet calls them ‘favourite on-screen jodi’

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol brought back Kuch Kuch Hota Hai nostalgia at the 70th Filmfare Awards with a special performance that left fans emotional and calling them Bollywood’s “favourite on-screen jodi.”

Anjali Thakur
Updated12 Oct 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol danced to their hit tracks at 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol danced to their hit tracks at 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards (Instagram/filmfare)

The 70th edition of the Filmfare Awards turned into a night of nostalgia for Bollywood fans, thanks to a magical reunion on stage. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, one of Hindi cinema’s most loved on-screen pairs, recreated moments from their iconic films, leaving the audience and the internet overwhelmed with emotion.

Advertisement
Also Read | Alia Bhatt wins Best Actress at Filmfare; netizens say she’ll never be likeable

While performers like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kriti Sanon set the stage ablaze with energetic acts, it was Shah Rukh and Kajol’s performance on songs from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai that became the highlight of the evening.

A Nostalgic Reunion On Stage

As part of the special segment, Shah Rukh Khan took the stage singing the timeless DDLJ track “Tujhe Dekha To”, followed by fan-favourite numbers like “Suraj Hua Maddham” and “Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana.”

Advertisement

The duo’s effortless chemistry transported audiences back to the golden era of Hindi cinema. Dressed in a sharp navy-blue suit, Shah Rukh looked every bit the superstar, while Kajol stunned in a classic black saree. Their heartwarming performance ended with Shah Rukh hugging Kajol on stage — a moment that drew thunderous applause from the crowd.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt tops Filmfare Best Actress wins; here's how many times she won

Adding to the nostalgia, filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed many of their iconic films, rushed to the stage to join them in a warm embrace, completing the emotional reunion.

Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Clips of the performance quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling Shah Rukh and Kajol their all-time favourite screen pair.

“Thank you Filmfare, I’m so happy for tonight,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

Another said, “Kajol is charming with her beauty and soul, but no actress matches the magic she shares with Shah Rukh Khan. I love them both together.”

One fan commented, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai isn’t just a movie, it’s an emotion. Watching them together again brought tears to my eyes.” Another added, “The heart of every millennial is smiling right now. I grew up with these songs.”

Also Read | Laapataa Ladies makes history with 13 Filmfare wins 13 - here's what all it won

Highlights From The Night

The 70th Filmfare Awards celebrated the best in Hindi cinema. Among the big winners of the night were:

  • Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Bachchan (I Want To Talk) and Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt (Jigra)
  • Critics’ Award for Best Actor (Male): Rajkummar Rao (Srikanth)

The reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol — decades after they first defined romance for an entire generation — proved why they remain one of Bollywood’s most beloved screen pairings. And if the internet’s reaction is anything to go by, their charm hasn’t faded one bit.

Advertisement
 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentWatch: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai magic on stage, internet calls them ‘favourite on-screen jodi’
Read Next Story