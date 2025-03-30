Watch: Shahid Kapoor shares ‘cute’ video of teaching son how to ride a bicycle; social media reacts

Shahid Kapoor took it upon himself to teach his son Zain how to cycle. The Bollywood actor shared a glimpse of himself performing fatherly duties in a “cute” video on social media and asked the netizens to help him with suggestions to make it easier.

In the Instagram video, Shahid used a “towel hack” to help Zain learn to ride a bicycle without support wheels. The 6-year-old has a towel wrapped around his chest, and the actor holds onto it to maintain balance as he runs alongside the wavering bicycle.

The ‘Kabir Singh’ star asked for a “better suggestion” than the towel hack in the caption of this heartwarming video: “Teaching your son how to cycle with a towel. Any better suggestions on how this can be easier.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor's Instagram video here:

Netizens poured in suggestions for the actor while they praised the “Super Dad” in the “cute” video.

“Aww that’s cute! Well we learnt it with extra wheel support! That works Damn well,” a social media user suggested.

“Holding the seat would be the great option or extra side wheel support is best. Also holding the kid with towel can be risky as the body parts are not that strong,” said another user.

“Hahaha Super Dad,” a user quipped.

Another user said, “Without breaking haddi, you don't learn gaddi.”

“Gali ke bachho ke sath chhor do 1 din me hi heavy driver ban jayega,” said another user.

However, one suggestion surpassed all others—Chachu Ishaan Khatter came to the rescue and said, “Dial the Chachu helpline” to help Zain learn to ride easily.

His comment had over nearly 20,000 likes and several replies.

“Chachu with the superpower,” replied a user. While another suggested that the “chachu should reach there by himself”.

Shahid fans also requested that the actor keep them updated on Zain's progress. “Interesting…please keep us updated!”

Shahid Kapoor's work projects Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

He will soon headline Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial – a love story reportedly set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.