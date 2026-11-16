WATCH | Sonu Sood turns messiah for Sharad Kapoor; hugs ‘Josh’ actor, arranges medical team for his leg injury

Actor Sonu Sood, widely recognised for his philanthropic efforts, has once again stepped forward to help someone in need—this time, his industry colleague and Josh actor Sharad Kapoor.

Kapoor has recently been navigating severe health issues and financial hardships, prompting an outpouring of concern from fans.

Sonu Sood steps in to help On Monday morning, paparazzi captured touching photographs of Sonu Sood meeting with a visibly frail Sharad Kapoor. Sood was seen warmly hugging Kapoor and listening attentively as the veteran actor opened up about his ongoing struggles.

Stepping in to provide immediate relief, Sood arranged for a dedicated medical team to treat Kapoor’s severe leg injury, according to an ANI report. The actor has also taken charge of ensuring that Kapoor receives all the necessary medical supplies for his recovery.

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The meeting comes on the heels of heart-wrenching footage that recently surfaced on social media. In a widely circulated video, an emotional Kapoor was seen giving away his four beloved pet dogs to the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust in Mumbai, citing his inability to care for them during this difficult phase of his life.

Soon after, another video of the actor went viral. In it, Kapoor made an earnest appeal to his colleagues in the film industry, urging them to come forward and support him.

Expressing a strong desire to return to the silver screen, Kapoor stated that his primary goal is to recover his health and resume acting after enduring a prolonged rough patch.

What happened to him Sharad Kapoor is recuperating from a leg injury. He suffered a serious injury during a football match in Barcelona. His pet dogs were taken away by animal welfare as he couldn't look after them during his difficult time. He is currently on a two-month recovery journey for his injured leg.

Revealing how he injured himself, Sharad Kapoor said in a video, "I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players on the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi. This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it's gonna be a serious injury.”

Sharad Kapoor's Bollywood journey Sharad Kapoor has been a familiar face in Hindi cinema for decades, making his Bollywood debut in the 1996 psychological thriller Dastak. He went on to deliver memorable performances in several notable films, including Lakshya and Salman Khan's Jai Ho.