Watch: Steve Carell surprises graduates with dance break during Northwestern University event

Northwestern University’s 167th commencement ceremony turned unexpectedly joyous on June 15, when actor and comedian Steve Carell took the stage and brought more than just advice—he brought a dance party.

Addressing a crowd of over 2,500 graduates at Chicago’s United Centre, Carell—best known for playing Michael Scott in The Office—infused his speech with wit, sincerity, and an impromptu moment of celebration. After receiving an honorary degree from the university, he declared mid-address, “It is time now to follow me in the mid-commencement address dance break,” before breaking into a groove as The Ting Tings’ That’s Not My Name echoed through the hall.

Carell danced alongside students and School of Communication Dean E. Patrick Johnson, eventually leaping off stage to join graduates on the floor. “That was as invigorating as it was disturbing,” he quipped, gasping for air after the minute-long break. “Wow, am I out of shape?”

The actor used the moment not just for laughs but to underscore a deeper message. Blending comedy with introspection, he urged graduates to lead with empathy and resilience. “Kindness isn’t a weakness—it’s a very potent strength,” he said. “Take care of one another. Remember to laugh when you have the opportunity, and cry when necessary. And as evidenced before, just dance sometimes.”

Carell also touched on ambition and self-doubt, encouraging students to convert jealousy into admiration and use it as a source of motivation. In classic comedic fashion, he added a final bit of advice: “Now is the perfect time to exploit your parents’ guilt… they might even let you live in the basement for an extra six months.”

