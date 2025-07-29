Watch: Sydney Sweeney gets cosy with mystery man during family trip amid American Eagle jeans ad controversy

Actress Sydney Sweeney, 27, was seen getting cosy with a mystery man during a weekend trip to her family’s lake house in northern Idaho. The lakeside home was bought for her mother after it had once been lost.

Taking a break from her busy schedule, she spent time with friends and family but seemed especially close to one man.

Wearing a black swimsuit, she laughed and blushed while chatting with him. They rode a jet ski together, with him holding her waist. They later wandered off to a quiet spot near a rope swing, MailOnline reported.

The man encouraged her as she jumped into the lake. The two looked more than just friends, according to the publication.

Though Sweeney had reunited with her ex-fiance Jonathan Davino earlier, this outing showed her enjoying a special connection with someone new. The handsome man stayed close to her, often smiling and watching her.

Sydney Sweeney was earlier engaged to Davino. They had been together since 2018 and got engaged in 2022. However, they quietly broke up in early 2025. The couple was rumoured to marry in the summer but called it off.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney is selling soap made from her actual bathwater: How to buy

Fans earlier noticed her chemistry with some co-stars. Most recently, she looked flirty with Brandon Sklenar, her co-star in the film The Housemaid, according to MailOnline.

Before that, there were rumours about her and Glen Powell, her co-star in Anyone But You, especially after a flirty Instagram post in March. The post went viral since it appeared amid the breakup news.

Sydney Sweeney: American Eagle jeans ad controversy Sydney Sweeney’s new ad for American Eagle, Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, caused backlash online. Many people felt the phrase sounded like old racist or Nazi-era ideas, linking it to white supremacy.

While some praised the campaign for challenging “wokeness”, many found it tone-deaf. The brand said all money from the jeans would go to Crisis Text Line, a group that helps domestic violence survivors.