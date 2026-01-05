WATCH | Timothée Chalamet dedicates Critics Choice Awards 2026 win to Kylie Jenner: ‘I couldn't do this without you’

Timothée Chalamet dedicated his Best Actor win at the Critics Choice Award 2026 to his girlfriend of three years, Kylie Jenner.

Timothée won the award for his role of Marty Mauser, a talented table tennis player in Marty Supreme, a 1950s New York-based film.

In the award acceptance speech, the actor took a minute to thank his fellow nominees, his team and director Josh Safdie.

However, the highlight of his speech was Kylie Jenner, who was present at the award function. “Thank you to my partner of three years. Thank you for our foundation. I love you,” he said. “I couldn't do this without you.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Timothée added.

The camera then spanned toward Kylie, who was smiling ear to ear and had clasped her hands beneath her chin, mouthing back, "I love you," in response to Timothée's sweet declaration.

The couple had just shared a kiss moments before Timothée went on stage to accept his award.

Josh Safdie ‘you made a story about a flawed man…’ Timothée Chalamet also showered praise on Josh Safdie, the director, producer, and co-writer of Marty Supreme.

“Josh, you made a story about a flawed man with a relatable dream,” the actor said, describing the film's emotional core. “You didn't preach to the audience about what's right and wrong, and I think we should all be telling stories like that. So thank you for this dream.”

About Marty Supreme Timothée Chalamet plays Marty Mauser, a Jewish kid working at a shoe store who aspires to be the best table tennis pro in the world. The character is loosely based on a real-life player, Marty Reisman, but the movie is just as much a reflection of Chalamet and Safdie’s own whatever-it-takes ambitions.

The A24 release held well in its third weekend, grossing an estimated $12.6 million, putting Marty Supreme at #4 on the Top 10 movies by domestic (US and Canadian) box office

Best Actor nominees The Best Actor category was packed with strong performances.

Timothée Chalamet competed against Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Joel Edgerton for Train Dreams, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, Michael B. Jordan for Sinners, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

Speaking about his fellow nominees, the actor shared his admiration for them. Referring to his “fellow nominees,” Chalamet spoke about long-time connections, theatre days in New York, and recent performances that impressed him.