Watch video: Dhanush dances with son Linga at ‘Idli Kadai’ audio launch in Chennai

The audio launch of Dhanush’s upcoming film ‘Idli Kadai’ took place on September 14 in Chennai, and it turned into a heartfelt evening when the actor-director performed live with composer GV Prakash and was later joined on stage by his son, Linga.

Dhanush and son Linga shake a leg The two performed the song ‘Enjami Thandhaane’ from the film, drawing cheers from the audience. As the song ended, Dhanush broke into an impromptu dance and encouraged his son to join him.

The father-son duo matched steps briefly, creating a touching moment that quickly went viral on social media. After the performance, Dhanush hugged Linga, who in turn touched his father's feet as a sign of respect.

During the event, Dhanush also spoke about the personal inspiration behind ‘Idli Kadai’, his fourth film as a director. He shared a story from his childhood that shaped the heart of the film.

"As a kid, I always craved Idlies, but I couldn't afford them. Hence, my sister and I started collecting flowers from the neighbourhood and selling them," he said. "My sisters, cousins and I would wake up at 4 am to do this for over two hours."

He added, "We'd be getting over ₹2 each for selling the flowers. We'd then go to a local pump set, bathe and be back at the idli shop, where we would get 4–5 Idlies. Nothing can beat the satisfaction and taste that we got out of eating food from our money."

Know more about ‘Idli Kadai’ Idli Kadai stars Dhanush in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Samuthirakani, Rajkiran, Shalini Pandey and Parthiepan.