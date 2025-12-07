Rival netas, one dance floor: Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra groove to SRK song at Naveen Jindal's daughter's wedding

The grand wedding of Yashaswini Jindal, the daughter of industrialist Naveen Jindal is making headlines since the Jindal family got together last week for the celebrations. The wedding was a grand affair as the celebrations featured several dance performances with industrialists to politicians grooving to Bollywood hits.

Notably billionaire Naveen Jindal is the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power and a member of the Lok Sabha from Kurukshetra constituency. Yashaswini Jindal tied the knot with Shashwat Somani on 5 December in Delhi.

A video from the wedding is doing the rounds showing rival politicians Kangana Ranaut, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Jindal family members shaking a leg to Shaan's 'Deewangi Deewangi' song from Om Shanti Om.

BJP MP from Himachal's Mandi Kangana Ranaut had earlier shared a picture of the rehearsals on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut during rehearsals.

Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of her designer wedding outfit on Instagram and wrote, “Wedding season in India is also an opportunity to indulge in our traditions and culture.” Fer fusion attire was created by Namza Couture. Make-up artist Meera Sakhrani did the styling and makeup while Ravi hairstylist did the hair makeover.

For Yashaswini and Shashwat’s wedding celebrations, the 55-year-old entrepreneur Naveen Jindal also performed on the stage. His three elder brothers — Prithviraj Jindal, Sajjan Jindal and Ratan Jindal – also joined him onstage. Crowds cheered as men from India’s most prominent industrialist family danced to the tunes of Daler Mehndi’s evergreen hit Na Na Na Na Re.