Singer Honey Singh won over his Mumbai fans as he kicked off his Millionaire India Tour on February 22. The rapper captivated the audience with his energetic performance, and his tour will visit 10 major cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Here are 3 main moments from the concert 1. Honey Singh entry in the concert Honey Singh made a spectacular entrance at the concert, captivating the audience with his high-energy arrival. Social media videos captured the crowd's excitement as they went wild during Yo Yo Honey Singh's grand entrance.

2. Honey Singh's dig at Raftaar, Badshah during Mumbai show Honey Singh, Raftaar and Badshah have had their share of conflicts. During a recent live concert, Honey Singh mocked the two rappers and said, “Ab tujhe comeback karna padega. Woh kehta hai ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hai ki woh mere gaane likhte the. Kayi log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kayi log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge.”

3. Honey Singh usses Diljit Dosanjh's ‘Punjabi Aa Gaye’ During the concert, Honey Singh shared Diljit's signature phrase, "Punjabi aa gaya oye." He said, “We are all family, we are one. So, I won't say Punjabi aa gaya oye. I'll say Punjabi aa gaya oye, Marathi aa gaya oye, Gujarati aa gaya oye, Bihari aa gaya oye, Bangali aa gaya oye, Mallu aa gaya oye... we are one.”

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Break from music Yo Yo Honey Singh took a break from music due to bipolar disorder and mental health struggles, as revealed in his Netflix documentary, Famous. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he experienced extreme mood swings, addiction issues and psychotic symptoms. He apparently saw dreams while awake. He felt ashamed watching his father work while he couldn’t earn.

The singer feared he might never see his parents again. His mental state worsened to the point where he wished for death daily. During this time, he slept until late afternoon, stayed isolated and relied on medication for his condition.

Honey Singh became a household name in India with hits like 'Brown Rang', 'Angrezi Beat', and 'Dope Shope'.

Honey Singh's concerts: Schedule The rapper will be performing in 10 cities across India as part of the tour tour, beginning from Mumbai on February 22, and followed by Lucknow on February 28.

His third concert would take place in Delhi on March 1, followed by Indore on March 8, Pune on March 14, and Ahmedabad on March 15.