Watching Chris Evans in Sacrifice on Lionsgate Play? Eight films beyond Captain America that reveal his range

Chris Evans may always be associated with Steve Rogers, the principled superhero he played across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his career has never been limited to wielding Captain America's shield.

Chris Evans films to watch before streaming Sacrifice on Lionsgate Play From bleak science-fiction dramas to offbeat comedies and romantic action films, Evans has repeatedly moved between genres, sometimes with mixed commercial results.

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His latest release, Sacrifice, offers another example. Directed by Romain Gavras, the dark comedy stars Evans as Mike Tyler, a troubled film star caught up in a violent confrontation when a radical cult targets a lavish charity gala. Anya Taylor-Joy, Vincent Cassel and Salma Hayek also feature in the film.

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Sacrifice began streaming in India on Lionsgate Play on 16 October 2026. For viewers discovering Evans through the film, these eight projects offer a closer look at the different roles he has taken on beyond the Marvel franchise.

1. Sunshine (2007) Directed by Danny Boyle, Sunshine follows a crew of astronauts sent on a desperate mission to reignite the dying Sun. Evans plays Mace, an engineer whose blunt manner and sense of duty make him one of the film's more grounded characters.

Also Read | Chris Evans’ quote on living in the present offers a lasting lesson

The film did not become a major box-office hit, earning around $32 million worldwide against a reported production budget of approximately $40 million.

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Evans brings physical toughness to the role, but also reveals how fear and pressure can complicate a character's judgement.

2. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010) In Edgar Wright's video-game-inspired comedy, Evans plays Lucas Lee, an arrogant action star and one of the seven evil exes Scott Pilgrim must defeat. It is a relatively small role, but Evans makes the character's vanity part of the joke.

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The film earned around $50 million worldwide and underperformed against its production costs. Its reputation grew later, however, as audiences embraced its frenetic editing, comic-book visuals and unconventional humour.

Evans' performance shows that he can play a self-absorbed celebrity without taking himself too seriously.

3. Snowpiercer (2013) Bong Joon Ho’s dystopian thriller Snowpiercer puts Evans in a world far removed from the clean-cut heroism of Captain America.

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He plays Curtis Everett, a reluctant revolutionary living among the poorest survivors aboard a train that circles a frozen Earth after a failed climate experiment leaves the planet almost entirely uninhabitable. Inside the train, every carriage reflects a rigid class system, with the starving passengers at the back struggling to survive while the privileged enjoy comfort near the front.

When Curtis leads an uprising, he must fight his way through the train, confronting not only its armed guards but also the brutal inequalities that keep its society running.

Unlike his polished superhero persona, Curtis is exhausted, haunted and often uncertain. Snowpiercer earned approximately $82.8 million worldwide and received strong critical reviews..

4. The Gray Man (2022) In the Russo brothers’ action thriller The Gray Man, Evans moves decisively away from the moral certainty of Steve Rogers to play Lloyd Hansen, a ruthless former CIA operative hired to hunt down a rogue agent.

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Opposite Ryan Gosling, Evans creates a villain who is arrogant, unpredictable and disturbingly comfortable with violence.

With his conspicuous moustache, sharp suits and taunting humour, Lloyd is deliberately unlike the disciplined, self-sacrificing Captain America. Evans leans into the character’s cruelty and absurd confidence, showing how effectively he can play someone audiences are meant to despise.

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5. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) Evans' portrayal of Steve Rogers remains central to his career, but this instalment pushed the character into political intrigue and paranoia.

As Captain America questions the organisation he serves, the film gives Evans more than a straightforward battle between good and evil.

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The commercially successful thriller helped establish Rogers as a hero whose greatest strength was not simply physical power, but his willingness to challenge authority.

6. Gifted (2017)

In Marc Webb’s Gifted, Evans trades superhero battles for a deeply personal family drama. He plays Frank Adler, a single man raising his mathematically gifted niece, Mary (Mckenna Grace), whose extraordinary abilities bring her into conflict with her grandmother over how she should be educated.

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The film relies on the relationship between Frank and Mary rather than spectacle. Evans plays a protective guardian who wants his niece to have a normal childhood, even as the adults around her argue over her future. It is a quieter performance, built around warmth, frustration and vulnerability.

Gifted received a mixed-to-positive critical response but performed well commercially, earning approximately $43 million worldwide against a reported $7 million production budget.

7. Defending Jacob (2020) Evans took on one of his more psychologically demanding roles in the Apple TV+ crime drama Defending Jacob. He plays Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney whose life begins to unravel when his teenage son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is accused of murdering a classmate.

The series shifts the focus from solving a crime to examining what happens when a parent is forced to confront the possibility that their child may be capable of something terrible.

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Evans delivers a restrained performance, portraying a man caught between evidence, loyalty and fear. The eight-episode series received generally favourable reviews.

The role also acts as a direct opposite to Steve Rogers: Andy Barber cannot rely on certainty or a clear moral code to resolve his problems. His greatest struggle is accepting that he may never know the whole truth.

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8. Knives Out (2019) For a sharper change of pace, Rian Johnson’s Knives Out offers Evans as Ransom Drysdale, a wealthy, entitled member of a family caught up in the mysterious death of its patriarch.

Ransom is sarcastic, provocative and frequently unpleasant - a character who uses charm as readily as he uses contempt.

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The performance allowed Evans to play against the earnest image audiences had come to associate with Captain America. He basks in the character’s arrogance, turning family arguments into opportunities for cutting remarks while keeping Ransom’s motives difficult to read.

Knives Out was both a critical and commercial success. It earned strong reviews and grossed more than $300 million worldwide, establishing itself as one of the standout murder mysteries of its time.

Together, these films show why Evans' career deserves to be viewed beyond one iconic role. Whether a project succeeds commercially or finds its audience later, his filmography reflects a willingness to move between blockbuster spectacle, intimate drama and comedy.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.