WAVES 2025: Nagarjuna praises governments initiative for Media Industry, Anupam Kher compares it to 'World Economic Forum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): South superstar Nagarjuna lauded the WAVES 2025 and called it a "great initiative" by the government of India for the film and media industry.

While talking to ANI, Nagarjuna opened up about the ongoing summit in Mumbai, which is centred on the entertainment, media and digital innovation.

"I am very happy to attend, and it's a great initiative by the government of India that is for the film media industry. It's a grand global launch," said Nagarjuna.

Nagarjuna had a panel discussion with actor Anupam Kher and others on day two of the ongoing WAVES 2025.

After the session, the legendary actor Anupam Kher said that the ongoing WAVES 2025 is historic and compared it with the World Economic Forum in Davos.

While talking to ANI, he called WAVES a "good initiative" by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and the Maharashtra government.

"It is going to be historical like the Economic Forum in Davos. It will play a big role in the coming years, and it will gather all people from all over the world. It will include entertainers, writers, and artists. The Prime Minister himself has initiated it, and the Ministry of Information Broadcasting and the Maharashtra Government have also initiated too," said Anupam Kher.

He also said that WAVES will help in increasing the chances of collaboration between countries for entertainment, which can include countries like Japan and China.

WAVES 2025 will witness participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups.