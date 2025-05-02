Subscribe

WAVES summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan speaks about his respect for women; social media calls him ‘Mehenga Babil’

Social media reactions to Shah Rukh Khan's comments were mixed, with praise for his humility and wisdom, while others questioned his repetitive statements. He emphasised genuine respect for women during the WAVES summit 2025.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated2 May 2025, 01:35 PM IST
WAVES summit 2025: Shah Rukh Khan speaks about his respect for women; social media calls him ‘Mehenga Babil’(Screengrab from YouTube/DD News)

Shah Rukh Khan was present at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 hosted by the Government of India. In his usual charismatic style he shared heartfelt thoughts on his respect for women.

According to SRK, his regard for women is not performative or superficial, but something deeply rooted within him.

“It’s not a facile thing that, ‘We respect women’,” he said at the WAVES summit 2025.

His affection and admiration span across all ages, be it a 6-year-old or a 60-year-old. He described women as gentler, kinder and more closely connected to Nature and the divine, referring to God, Bhagwan and Allah.

Shah Rukh Khan credited inherent respect for shaping his interactions with women, whether making a simple request or extending an invitation.

“If you have respect in your eyes and you say something to a lady… I think it feels more gentle and loved. Respect is chemistry,” Khan said with a “Pyar Dosti Hai” flair while Deepika Padukone looked impressed.

Social media reactions

Social media users gave a mixed reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s comments.

“This man is so inspirational to the whole world who believes in humanity. He is so humble, smart, intelligent, and very handsome. He is the king of the world,” came a reaction.

“A corporate answer to a delicate question,” wrote one user.

One user wondered, “Why does he keep saying the same thing again and again?” And, someone tried to find the rationale behind it, “People have goldfish memory.”

“Mehenga Babil Khan,” came a hilarious reaction.

“Like they say, if you are that way, you dont have to say it, people can see it....if you have to say it, to proclaim it then you are not it!!” came another reply.

“Powerhouse of wisdom with witty sense of humour that's SRK.. always spellbound to hear you or to see you,” replied one SRK fan.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 01:35 PM IST
