Wayward: All about cast, release date and plot of new Netflix series

Netflix is set to release the teaser of its upcoming thriller series, Wayward, on July 31. The show, starring Toni Colette and Mae Martin, has been garnering attention ever since it was announced. As per What’s on Netflix, Martin is the creator of the show and also serves as co-showrunner. Patrick J. Adams, who rose to fame as Mike Ross in the legal drama Suits, is also part of the cast. Wayward will be released in September this year, Netflix has announced.

Wayward: When and where to watch As per What’s on Netflix, the show will be a limited series with eight episodes. All episodes will drop on Netflix on September 25.

A teaser of the show was released in January.

Wayward: Cast details Mae Martin, who is known for the series Flight Attendant, will be part of the cast. Martin is also the executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Ryan Scott. Toni Collette, who previously appeared in Netflix’s Pieces of Her, is one of the leads as well. Brandon Jay McLaren and Sarah Gadon are also part of the show. Patrick J. Adams, Patrick Gallagher, Joshua Close, Alyvia Alyn Lind and Sydney Topliffe round out the cast.

Wayward: Plot details The show’s logline states, “Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for “troubled teens”, two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town’s dark and deeply rooted secrets.”

Wayward follows a detective, named Alex Dempsey (Martin), and his pregnant wife, Laura (Gadon), after they move into the small town of Tall Pines. Alex bonds with two teenagers while investigating a series of unusual incidents. He also begins to suspect that Evelyn (Colette), who is the leader of an academy for "troubled" teenagers, might be linked to the happenings, Netflix stated.

The shooting of Wayward commenced in July 2024 in Toronto. The filming ended on October 18, 2024. The series was previously called Tall Pines.

FAQs What is the plot of the Netflix series Wayward? The show follows two teens who decide to unearth a town’s secrets after trying to escape from an academy for “troubled” teenagers.

Where can I watch Wayward with Toni Collette? The show will air on Netflix from September 25.